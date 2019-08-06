Mac Miller

The “Breathin’” singer and the “Dang!” rapper — who met after they collaborated on “The Way” — dated from 2016 to 2018. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2018 that the pair had broken up. A few days later, Grande opened up about their split on Instagram alongside a photo of the former flames cuddling, which she captioned, “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” Miller shared his perspective in July. “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on,” he told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “And it’s that simple.” Following the September 2018 death of the “Programs” rapper due to mixed drug toxicity, Grande wrote a touching tribute to him on Instagram: “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will.” Grande also paid tribute to her ex in her song, “Thank U, Next,” singing, “Wish I could say, ‘Thank You’ to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel.”