Mikey Foster

Grande and the Social House member, who opened her Sweetener world tour, caught the attention of fans in early August 2019 when they made out in their collaborative “Boyfriend” music video. Shortly after, they spent two consecutive nights hanging out with friends at Siena Tavern in Chicago. “Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” a source told Us exclusively of the August 5 outing.