May 2018

Arie and Lauren announced their wedding plans during a May 2018 appearance on The View. “We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue, and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12, next year,” Lauren revealed at the time.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” Arie added, noting they opted not to televise their nuptials. “It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”