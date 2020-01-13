November 2017

Lauren made it to the final two of Arie’s season, which meant he visited her family in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the pair spent the night in the fantasy suite together. While the realtor told Lauren he loved her after a date in Peru, which filmed in November 2017, Arie sent Lauren home during the season finale, proposing to fellow contestant Becca Kufrin.

“I wanted it so bad for us, but there was something that was holding me back and I can’t go through with it … I gave it everything I had to see if it could work. I did fall in love with you,” Arie told Lauren on the episode, which aired in March 2018. “I didn’t know fully until this morning. I was in love with her, I was in love with you.”