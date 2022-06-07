June 2022

In an amended filing in their Miraval lawsuit, Pitt’s lawyers called for a trial by jury and claimed the Eternals star “sought to inflict harm on Pitt.”

The court documents, obtained by Us, allege that since the actress’ share of Miraval was sold, the buyer has “launched a hostile takeover,” destabilizing the business and tarnishing the brand’s reputation.

“All of this is the direct result of Jolie’s unlawful and tortious conduct,” the Thelma and Louise actor’s lawyers wrote. “In violation of the parties’ agreement, Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”