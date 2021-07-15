Celebrity Engagements of 2021: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos

Amrit Kapai surprised his longtime boyfriend, Nicholas Kouchoukos, with a romantic proposal on the July 14, 2021, episode of Family Karma. He popped the question on a boat in the Miami Harbor surrounded by their friends.

“So I don’t tell you nearly enough that I love you. You’re everything I need, and I’ve known for a while now that I can’t do life without you. You’re a good person, and you’re gonna be such a good father,” he said in the episode. “Remember when we first started dating, you told me you needed to protect your heart, and I said you don’t have to worry about that because I’m gonna protect it. I made that promise to you. Well, I want to renew that promise for the rest of my life, to protect your heart.”