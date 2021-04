Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis

The Teen Mom OG couple got engaged on April 25 during their baby shower. “Speechless… We said Yessss,” she wrote via Instagram, referencing her 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”