Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng

In a May 30 Instagram video, Stodden showed off their diamond ring sparkling in the sunlight as they revealed the tech entrepreneur popped the question. “I said yes……OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful 🔥😍💎 #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend,” Stodden wrote in the caption.