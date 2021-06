Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

The musician confirmed he was engaged in June after Meryl Streep’s daughter was spotted rocking a diamond ring a month prior. Ronson, who has been linked to the actress since 2020, went on to gush about their first kiss. “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he joked on his “The FADER Uncovered” podcast. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”