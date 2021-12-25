JoJo and Dexter Darden

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP,” the “Too Little Too Late” songstress shared the happy news via Instagram on December 25. “Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG.”