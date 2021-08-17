Stephanie Labbé and Georgia Simmerling

The Canadian athletes got engaged in August 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics. Simmerling, a cyclist, announced the news via Instagram, revealing she popped the question to the soccer player on a “camping trip we’ll never forget.”

The four-time Olympian continued in her caption, “I asked my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me aaaand SHE SAID YAAASSSSS! My heart is so full. I love you with all that I am.”

The bronze medalist was shocked. “Through my ugly crying I could barely hear what you said, but what I do know is that spending the rest of my life with you by my side is the greatest gift,” Labbé, a goalie, shared via Instagram. “My heart and soul are complete with you in my life. I feel safe, calm and hopeful that no matter what comes our way we will be ok. My best friend, my soulmate, my rock, my FIANCÉE.”