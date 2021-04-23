Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star recalled cutting off the top of her finger during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, telling Jimmy Kimmel in April 2021, “I cooked a lot, too much. I drank probably too much. You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.?”

During one of those days, the actress said she made cabbage salad and while chopping the vegetable, “I chopped the top of my finger [off].” Gadot noted that her husband, Yaron Varsano, panicked and “threw it into the garbage” so she ended up losing part of her finger, because “there was nothing to sew on.”