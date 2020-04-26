Celebrity Splits of 2020

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson

The TikTok stars announced their split on April 13, five months after they started dating. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us,” D’Amelio wrote via her Instagram Stories, noting the pair are “still close friends.” Hudson added on his social media page that he is “beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her” and that the Connecticut native will “always hold a special place” in his heart.