Jessica Simpson

Simpson was vocal her plans to remain celibate until her 2002 nuptials to Nick Lachey. The pair separated in November 2005 and their divorce was finalized in July 2006.

The Open Book author later moved on with John Mayer, Tony Romo and Billy Corgan. In 2010, Simpson started dating Eric Johnson and they announced their engagement later that year. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace.