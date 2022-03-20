Justin Bieber

During an interview with Vogue, Bieber reflected on his “self-imposed tenure of celibacy” that started more than one year before he rekindled his romance with now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough,” he explained in June 2018. “Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”

The Canada native noted that he and Baldwin continued the commitment until they tied the knot.