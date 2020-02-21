How John Feels About Ben

“Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck’s] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben,” an insider told Us in November 2018.

A second source told Us that Miller is a good influence on Affleck. “Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” the source said in August 2019. “Ben has no problem with John. [John’s daughters have had] playdates with Jen and Ben’s kids. Ben totally trusts him.”