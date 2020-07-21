Differences of Opinion

On an October 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the pair fought over Kardashian’s Met Gala look from May 2019. West said he didn’t approve of the outfit since he’s “someone that’s married and in love and the father of what’s about to be four kids,” but Kardashian hit back and said that she didn’t “need any more negative energy” the day before the event.

West then argued that it “affects” him when her “pictures are too sexy.” Kardashian, however, continued to stand her ground. “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence,” she replied. “Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

Nine months later, West criticized Kardashian’s past Playboy photo shoot in a Twitter rant. He posted a photo of himself with their four children and noted that they “will never do Playboy.”