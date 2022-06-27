June 2022

During a screening for Kelly’s movie Taurus, director Tim Sutton opened up about the couple’s wedding plans. “Supposedly [Machine Gun Kelly is a] bridezilla more than she is because she’s been through it before,” he exclusively told Us. “I made it my space to, like, work with them dramatically, answer questions, be there if they needed, but to give them their space.”

The actor also got candid about how creating the film helped him in his personal life.

“Because of the way that I grew up, I kind of push away everybody and every situation that has a positive outcome because I just kind of perceive myself as unworthy or low or undeserving and that’s been implemented since childhood. I’m learning a lot more about my childhood now and why I’m made like that,” Kelly revealed during a panel. “I have a real problem accepting happiness and it’s healthy watching it on screen to remind yourself like, ‘OK yeah you don’t want to end up like that guy.’ I always have a weird way of writing things on paper that come true.”

Fox, who was on stage at the time, supported her fiancé, saying, “You can’t receive the gifts that God’s trying to give you if your hands are closed. You have to open your hands.”