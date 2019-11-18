Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2019

The couple opened up about their “heart-wrenching” miscarriage two months after the Jersey Shore star’s prison release. “The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren revealed during a November Strahan, Sara & Keke appearance. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. … When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”