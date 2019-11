November 2018

In a November 2018 interview with Us, the former Marriage Boot Camp star revealed that he and Lauren were more preoccupied with starting a family than with his impending prison sentence. “We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” he explained. “But it’s gonna be a blip [on] the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”