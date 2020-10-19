On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Halsey and G-Eazy

The “Bad at Love” singer and the “No Limit” rapper sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2017 following his split from Lana del Rey. They made things Instagram official in September of that year, but after nine months of dating, the duo called it quits. Halsey confirmed the news to fans with an Instagram Story in July 2018. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote. One month later, the pair rekindled their romance at an afterparty for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, with a source revealing to Us in September that they were “figuring things out.” “They aren’t trying to hide the fact that their relationship is complicated,” the source shared, adding, “They were so serious before and now they don’t feel that same pressure to define it.” The pair called it quits for good in October 2018.