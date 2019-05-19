Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2019

While Harry participated in a Street Games “Fit and Fed” school holiday event with local students in south London, his wife celebrated their unborn baby’s arrival with a New York City baby shower on February 20. Gayle King, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams were among the guests at the star-studded party.

The Suits alum was later told that a baby shower is not a normal practice for the royal family. “Meghan is still struggling with the press in London,” a source told Us. “She was made aware that Kensington Palace and the royal family, that’s not the way they do it with a big, flashy baby shower like the one she had in NYC.”