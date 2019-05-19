Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2017

Palace officials announced Harry and Meghan’s engagement days after she wrapped filming on Suits and moved to London. Clarence House said in a statement that the prince proposed earlier that month. The couple, whose wedding is scheduled for spring 2018, later appeared for a photo call at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. Meghan showed off her engagement ring, which Us exclusively revealed features diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.