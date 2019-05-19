Royals

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
November 2017

Palace officials announced Harry and Meghan’s engagement days after she wrapped filming on Suits and moved to London. Clarence House said in a statement that the prince proposed earlier that month. The couple, whose wedding is scheduled for spring 2018, later appeared for a photo call at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. Meghan showed off her engagement ring, which Us exclusively revealed features diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

