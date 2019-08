November 2017

After announcing their engagement, the couple sat down with BBC News’ Mishal Husain for their first joint interview. Harry revealed that he proposed at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage. “It was just an amazing surprise,” Meghan gushed. “It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”