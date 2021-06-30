2021

William, Harry and Kate reunited at Philip’s funeral in April 2021, while Meghan remained home due to her second pregnancy. The trio were spotted talking and walking together after the service. However, Lacey claimed the brothers were “at each other’s throats” behind closed doors.

When Harry and Meghan welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021, William and Kate congratulated them, writing via Instagram that they were “delighted” by the news. An insider told Us that Kate and William also “sent Lilibet a gift.” Kate revealed later that month that she had not met her niece yet but hoped to be introduced to her “soon.”

After the family expanded, Kate made an effort to mend her relationship with Meghan. “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a source noted in June 2021.