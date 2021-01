Dave Chappelle

The Chappelle Show creator was forced to bow out of a series of shows in Austin, Texas in January after testing positive for COVID-19. His rep confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ, saying, “Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, have been cancelled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refund.”