Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves player revealed he tested positive on January 15. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” he wrote via Instagram. “Continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions.” Towns’ mother and six other family members have died from complications related to the coronavirus. “I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months,” he told reporters in December 2020. “But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”