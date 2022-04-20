Joe Jonas

“I start my day with Headspace, the app, and that can be like sitting in silence or brushing my teeth,” the DNCE frontman shared during an April 2022 appearance on the “Spout” podcast. “It’s just a way for me to check in with myself before I’m checking on social media or I’m texting people. …. It’s so easy to look at your phone first thing in the morning and be like, ‘Oh, I have to do this work thing or I missed this call,’ or like, something’s going on in the world that it’s easy to [get distracted and] make sure to like, just check in with yourself before you check in with anything else.”