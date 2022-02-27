Kendall Jenner

The model has been open about suffering from anxiety and depression. “It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness,” she told i-D in February 2022. “Your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas.”

She tries to put her thoughts in a journal once or twice a week. She called reading a “great form of therapy and form of distraction,” so she gets engrossed in novels to take her mind off whatever triggered her panic attacks. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover was a recent read that stopped her mind from spiraling.

Physical activity, whether working out or going for a walk with her dog, helps too. “I think I feel really good mentally when I feel really good physically,” she added. She even meditates and is researching sound healing.