Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Calling It Quits

Teresa and Joe have split after 20 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed on December 17. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.” The insider added, “Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy is December, Teresa will be staying home.”