Todd Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Estranged Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

July 2021

Todd shared a post that was seemingly intended for Lindsie after she announced her split from her husband of nearly 10 years.

“I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [SIC] to harm you or your reputation,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2021.

The message concluded: “I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!”