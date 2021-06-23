2005

Spelling and McDermott, who were both married to other people, met on the set of a made-for-TV movie in Ottawa, Canada, in July 2005. The Scary Movie 2 star detailed telling her first husband about her affair with McDermott in her 2009 book, sTORI Telling.

“I told him that I’d never been in love with him. I loved him and he’d been a friend to me, but I married him because he was a great guy, a guy who took care of me. Charlie didn’t want to hear it,” Spelling wrote. “He kept saying, ‘Where’s all this coming from? We have a perfect relationship.’ Then he turned to me. ‘Did you cheat on me?’ I said yes. He said, ‘It was with Dean, wasn’t it?’ I said yes. He said, ‘I should have known.’”