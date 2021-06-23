2014

Spelling coped with McDermott’s affair by documenting their struggles on a Lifetime docuseries, True Tori. “I can never give him enough sex!” Spelling yelled in one of their onscreen couples therapy sessions. ”He’s never gonna be happy with just me.”

McDermott, for his part, suffered an onscreen breakdown on True Tori. “I just thought, ‘This is it. You can’t get out of this. I blew it. Everything great in my life, I s–t on.’ I just thought, ‘Tori deserves me to die,’” he said during an April 2014 episode. He later checked into treatment.