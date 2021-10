2015

The twosome first crossed paths in December 2015.

“He came in for a Christmas dinner and sent his assistant up to me and asked me if he could get my manager’s contact info because he wanted me in a film,” Kent explained to Cosmopolitan in 2018 about meeting Emmett. “And so then we started that whole process, I booked the film and then we just had this instant connection. It was my first season of [Vanderpump Rules]. I think only like, three episodes had aired of Season 4.”