Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A Timeline of Their Relationship

2020

The twosome have been open about how hard the quarantine has been on their romance.

“Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships, but it’s so crazy because, you know, you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start overanalyzing everything, and, like, we really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way,” Kent admitted in May 2020. “I know we’re always gonna argue and of course we were never really going to end the relationship, but, you know, you’re stuck with someone. We’re in such a great place I didn’t even think we could get any better.”

Two months later, the Utah native wiped Emmett from her Instagram page — again. She later revealed that she was just mad at him for not helping her bring in the groceries and revealed that the couple have had each other blocked on social media since the beginning of their relationship.

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad,” she explained. “I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m OK with it.”