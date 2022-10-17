The Jen Shah Reference

During the panel for the Ultimate Girls Trip franchise, Tamra claimed Jen tried to make appearances at BravoCon.

“Jen Shah showed up to my hotel room with an entourage, with a jewelry girl, a psychiatrist and an attorney. She came into my room and she saw my glam and she said, ‘Oh my God there’s glam here for me,'” the RHOC star claimed. “She said that she’s not going to jail and that she was going to crash the taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that night. She was very nice and sweet. She was a good time.”

The RHOSLC star, for her part, took to Twitter to deny accusations of her crashing events.