Jeff Goldblum

The Jurassic Park star teamed up with HeadCount to remind people to check their voter registration status ahead of the November 2020 election. The success of his appeal resulted in over 1,000 hits to the HeadCount site. He delivered the reenactment of the iconic Chaos Theory scene with Laura Dern and Sam Neill as a reward. Prior to that, the three costars had shared a COVID-safe photo on National Voter Registration Day in September 2020.