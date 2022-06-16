Kourtney’s Opinion on the Situation

“The lack of honesty is what does it for me. Let’s just be honest with who we are, what we are doing and the mistakes we are making. It is way less hurtful to say the truth than to find out on the internet and not feel like you are in the loop,” Kourtney Kardashian told her family about the news. “We have given Tristan so many opportunities and chances to work on himself and treat my sister the way she deserves to be treated. I just feel super disappointed.”

For the Poosh founder, 43, the worst part was watching others “blame” Khloé for Tristan’s infidelity.

“That really gets me too. They make it like the girl is a loser or unable to not be cheated on or she deserves it,” she added. “Who gives a f–k about what other people think. I prefer to take the high road and be a good person. Who we are is people that would actually get Tristan help.”