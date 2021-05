Tina Fey

Fey moved on to 30 Rock after her 2006 departure from SNL. She also starred on Great News, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Baby Mama, Date Night, Sisters, Modern Love and Wine Country. She has created and produced several sitcoms, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mr. Mayor. She released her book, Bossypants, in 2011.

The actress wed Jeff Richmond in 2001. They are parents of daughters Alice and Penelope.