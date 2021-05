Will Ferrell

Ferrell left the show in 2002 and went on to star in a string of comedy hits, including Elf, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers. He also guest-starred on The Office, 30 Rock, The Last Man on Earth and Drunk History.

The actor has been married to Viveca Paulin since 2000. The couple share three sons: Magnus, Mattias and Axel.