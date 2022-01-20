Dan Aykroyd and Carrie Fisher

Following the Star Wars star’s death in 2016, the actor penned a touching tribute to his former fiancee, who he met at Saturday Night Live and fell in love with while filming Blues Brothers. “Carrie embraced my friends and I was embraced in warmly human and Hollywood-glamorous emotional comfort, elegance and excitement,” he wrote in an op-ed for Empire Magazine. He also touched upon Fisher ultimately choosing to be with Paul Simon — whom she wed in 1989 but later divorced — instead of him, saying, “She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”