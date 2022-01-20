Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

The former couple first met at SNL’s finale in 2011, but they didn’t date until six months later because the Horrible Bosses actor went MIA. Wilde later told Howard Stern that she had asked friends whether or not Sudeikis had died because he had disappeared after they first met. The SNL star later told Stephen Colbert that he unintentionally “came off looking a little cooler” than he actually was, saying, “I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,’… So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races.”

Despite the slow start, the duo got engaged in January 2013. They welcomed son Otis in April 2014 and daughter Daisy in October 2016. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the pair had split after nine years together. The Booksmart director has since started dating Harry Styles.