Kellan Lutz

Lutz began acting in 2004, but it wasn’t until he played vampire Emmett that his career really took off. The North Dakota native went on to appear in The Legend of Hercules in 2014 and The Expendables 3, followed by Speed Kills and What Men Want in 2019. On the small screen, he had a recurring role on 90210 and The Comeback. After appearing on one episode of FBI in 2019, his character, Kenny Crosby, found a permanent home on the crime show’s spinoff series, FBI: Most Wanted, beginning in 2020. Lutz married Brittany Gonzales in 2017 and in February 2020 they announced that the model had suffered a miscarriage.