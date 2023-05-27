In on the joke! After Tom Sandoval sparked backlash for wearing white nail polish, brand OPI is getting in on the fun.

The popular cosmetics brand posted a TikTok video on Friday, May 26, sharing a screenshot of an article headline that proclaimed that, “Tom Sandoval Has Ruined White Nail Polish for Everyone.” OPI then added two slides with photos of their own cream-colored polish, captioning it, “RIP Funny Bunny” and “RIP Alpine Snow,” referring to the hues’ names. The post also included the Vanderpump Rules theme song playing in the background.

OPI also added a trio of coffin emojis to their social media upload alongside a “Team Ariana” hashtag.

Sandoval, 40, came under fire hours earlier on Friday over his love of a snow-white manicure. After a Glamour story and social media users alike slammed the Bravo star for wearing nail polish, he clapped back at their disdain.

“So sorry. Nothing I wear seems to ever look good,” Sandoval wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “At least have the courage to @ me if ur gonna talk s—t. I thought ur mag was about being positive … Also, what happens when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows?”

The TomTom cofounder has been known to sport colorful manicures during his tenure on Vanderpump Rules and at his Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras concerts, which never caused problems with former girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“Now that you’re broken up, did Tom’s white nail polish bother you as much as the rest of the world,” Andy Cohen asked Madix, 37, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month, reading aloud a fan question.

The Something About Her owner replied, “No. It didn’t bother me … although I do wish he would change it up every now and again. I like nail art, so I can’t hate on anyone’s nail art.”

Sandoval and Madix dated for nine years before Us Weekly confirmed in March that they had split following the Missouri native’s months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram at the time. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

Leviss, 28, has also apologized for her actions before eventually entering a treatment facility to learn to cope with her mental health struggles.

The trio came face-to-face for the first time since the scandal during the season 10 reunion, which aired its first part on Wednesday, May 24.

“We all know men are trash. But I trust my girlfriends and for someone to be so ingratiated in my life as my friend — how can someone be as close to me and [then do that]?” Madix, who has since moved on with fitness trainer Daniel Wai, said during the tell-all. “With a guy I almost expect it. But I can’t imagine doing it [to] one of my friends.”

She added: “[Tom] is desperate. He will throw anything at the wall right now hoping it will stick. … He coached me on [how to look good on the show] the same way he is coaching Rachel [Leviss’ birth name]. They have to get their lies right and their story.”

Sandoval, for her part, has continually asserted that the former couple long had intimacy issues before his connection with the former pageant queen.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s restaurateur and Leviss, however, are not currently in a romantic relationship. “Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things. … They have no idea what the future holds, but they’re dedicated to bettering themselves and aren’t concerned with pursuing a relationship with each other — or anybody else, for that matter — right now.”