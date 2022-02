Ruth Leonard

Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard took their daughter to Disneyland for her 3rd birthday on February 2, writing via Instagram: “She is the best unexpected thing to happen to us. I looked at Gray in line for a ride and said, ‘When we met, did you imagine we’d be taking our 3-year-old daughter to Disneyland together?’ He smiled and shook his head. We love this girl so so much. She lights up my life!!”