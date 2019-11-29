Toddlers Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter By Riley Cardoza November 29, 2019 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram 31 32 / 31 Hand in Hand “Swipe for cuteness,” Jenner wrote alongside a Thanksgiving 2019 Instagram upload. Back to top More News Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom — Going Fast! Sunday Riley! EltaMD! Dermstore’s Black Friday Deals Are Utterly Jaw-Dropping Black Friday 2019: The Best Tory Burch Deal at Nordstrom — 50% Off! More News