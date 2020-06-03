Key to Coparenting

Bell and Shepard have a “pretty respectful way” of balancing their parenting tasks, the actress said in a May 2020 episode of LinkedIn’s Working Together. “I’ll say, ‘Can you handle homeschooling?’ And he will say, ‘Yes,'” Bell explained. “These sit-down conversations in marriages happen to everyone. You really have to look around you and say, ‘Do you feel like I contribute enough? Do you feel like this is equitable? Do you feel like you do 50 percent and I do 50 percent?’”