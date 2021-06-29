Movie Mayhem

“My 6-year-old has pretty consistently done this thing that drives me nuts,” Bell said of Delta during a June 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “We’ll sit down to watch a movie, we’ll be five minutes in, she’ll get bored, and she’ll get up to do a craft. . . . She’ll sit at the table and do it for like an hour and a half, she’s having so much fun, then she comes back to the couch and 10 minutes before the movie’s over, she goes, ‘OK, what’d I miss?’ I’m like, ‘That is absolutely unacceptable!'”