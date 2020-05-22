Potty Training Problems

“My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she us the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that,” Bell said during a May 2020 Momsplaining With Kristen Bell episode. “We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.’ … Currently, my youngest is 5 and a half, still in diapers.”

She tweeted later that same week: “My daughter doesn’t wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn’t up for the 10 hr challenge yet.”