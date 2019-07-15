Snip, Snip

The Parenthood alum was honest about his fear of growing their family during a May 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actor revealed that he panicked when Bell thought she was pregnant again. “I was like, ‘We’re going to turn into Jon & Kate Plus 8 or something. We already have no life! This is going to be not worth living.’ I freaked out. It was so bad,” he confessed. “For eight hours I was, like, imagining my life with all these kids. That was Tuesday. I flew home Wednesday for a meeting. Thursday morning I had a vasectomy.”